SCRIV NETWORK Price Tops $0.0014 on Top Exchanges (SCRIV)

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 24th. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SCRIV NETWORK has a market cap of $35,545.26 and approximately $43.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SCRIV NETWORK has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

SCRIV NETWORK Coin Profile

SCRIV NETWORK is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. The official message board for SCRIV NETWORK is steemit.com/@scriv. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SCRIV NETWORK’s official website is scriv.network. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Scriv Network is a unified blockchain technology that delivers state-of-the-art data assurance, verication, time-stamping and an IPFS (InterPlanetary File Sharing) network. The Network is designed to provide safety, impartiality, and cost-efficiency without the need for a third-party intermediary. “

SCRIV NETWORK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SCRIV NETWORK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SCRIV NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

