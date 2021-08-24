Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Acquired by Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC grew its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 383.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,800 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in SEA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $301,000. BOKF NA increased its stake in SEA by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,290 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in SEA during the first quarter worth $401,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in SEA during the first quarter worth $55,272,000. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new position in SEA during the first quarter worth $236,000. 49.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SE shares. Citigroup raised their price target on SEA from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on SEA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.17.

Shares of NYSE SE traded down $2.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $312.31. The company had a trading volume of 78,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,425,980. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $135.28 and a twelve month high of $328.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

