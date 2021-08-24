Seaport Res Ptn Reaffirms Neutral Rating for ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS)

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SFBS. Zacks Investment Research raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS opened at $71.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.35. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 52 week low of $31.93 and a 52 week high of $74.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $104.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.55 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 45.04% and a return on equity of 19.36%. Analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $41,304.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William M. Foshee sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total value of $483,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFBS. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 433.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,121,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,230,000 after purchasing an additional 911,051 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 72.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 987,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,141,000 after purchasing an additional 415,018 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter worth $22,249,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 15.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,916,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,655,000 after purchasing an additional 254,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 352.8% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 317,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,451,000 after purchasing an additional 247,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

