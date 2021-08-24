Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) PT Lowered to C$6.00

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) had its target price dropped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Secure Energy Services to a “buy” rating and set a C$6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. CIBC upped their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Secure Energy Services in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Secure Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.56.

SECYF stock opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.41. Secure Energy Services has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $4.26.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

