Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) PT Lowered to C$6.00

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its price target dropped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 46.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SES. Cormark set a C$4.28 price objective on Secure Energy Services in a research report on Monday, July 26th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Secure Energy Services to C$7.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Secure Energy Services to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.00 target price on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.35.

Shares of SES traded up C$0.01 on Tuesday, hitting C$4.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,894. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.27. Secure Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$1.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

