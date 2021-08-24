SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,296.50

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,296.50 ($16.94) and last traded at GBX 1,290 ($16.85), with a volume of 1091433 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,288 ($16.83).

Several research firms have weighed in on SGRO. Barclays boosted their price target on SEGRO from GBX 1,220 ($15.94) to GBX 1,335 ($17.44) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Friday, July 30th. restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,342 ($17.53) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on SEGRO from GBX 1,195 ($15.61) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SEGRO from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. SEGRO has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,196.17 ($15.63).

Get SEGRO alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £15.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,181.06.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a GBX 7.40 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.61%. SEGRO’s payout ratio is 0.10%.

SEGRO Company Profile (LON:SGRO)

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.