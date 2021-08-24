Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.10.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SELB shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

In other Selecta Biosciences news, Director Timothy C. Barabe bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 190,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,052. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter G. Traber bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 135,500 shares in the company, valued at $540,645. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SELB. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Selecta Biosciences by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Selecta Biosciences stock opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. Selecta Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $471.82 million, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.03.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $19.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.83 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

