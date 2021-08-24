SelectQuote Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SLQT)

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 5,242 call options on the company. This is an increase of 233% compared to the average daily volume of 1,573 call options.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SelectQuote by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,457,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,574,000 after buying an additional 4,964,413 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in SelectQuote by 806.7% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,741,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,934,000 after buying an additional 4,218,933 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in SelectQuote by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,826,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,959,000 after buying an additional 3,926,272 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SelectQuote by 1,835.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,839,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,283,000 after buying an additional 1,744,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in SelectQuote during the 1st quarter worth about $47,310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLQT traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.15. The company had a trading volume of 24,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,032. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.66. SelectQuote has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 12.68 and a quick ratio of 12.68.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised SelectQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.71.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

