Selfkey (KEY) Price Reaches $0.0098 on Major Exchanges

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Selfkey has a total market capitalization of $46.17 million and $13.33 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Selfkey has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Selfkey coin can currently be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00054444 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00014702 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00048484 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $375.69 or 0.00783435 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.31 or 0.00096561 BTC.

Selfkey (KEY) is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,694,969,446 coins. The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

