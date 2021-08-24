SENSO (SENSO) 1-Day Volume Hits $755,774.00

SENSO (CURRENCY:SENSO) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. During the last week, SENSO has traded 29.8% lower against the US dollar. SENSO has a market cap of $6.83 million and $755,774.00 worth of SENSO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SENSO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001163 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sylo (SYLO) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000024 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000030 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About SENSO

SENSO is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2019. SENSO’s total supply is 1,715,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,241,344 coins. SENSO’s official website is sensoriumxr.com . SENSO’s official Twitter account is @SensoriumGalaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sensorium Corporation oversees the technological and business development of Sensorium Galaxy. The corporation supplies Sensorium Galaxy with events and experiences through top-tier global content partnerships.Consisting of professionals from a wide-array of fields, Sensorium’s management team guarantees that the technological collaboration and strategic partnerships are always directed toward attainment of Sensorium’s most relevant contribution to the virtual reality landscape—to make it fully social. SENSO token is the in-platform currency of Sensorium Galaxy.ERC20 SENSO token drives all value transactions within Sensorium Galaxy, an alternate universe that is being built in partnership with world-known artists, producers, and entertainment companies. Among them are the creator of the world-leading nightlife hubs Ushuaïa Ibiza and Hï Ibiza Yann Pissenem, and music and entertainment streaming service TIDAL owned by globally-acclaimed artists such as JAY-Z, Lil Wayne, Rihanna, Daft Punk and others.Sensorium Galaxy will go live in H1 2021. The technology was first introduced to the public in 2019 at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) in Los Angeles. Sensorium expects to attract over 1,8 million users by the end of 2022 who would pay for access to the content exclusively with SENSO tokens. “

SENSO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SENSO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SENSO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SENSO using one of the exchanges listed above.

