Sensyne Health (LON:SENS) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Sensyne Health PLC (LON:SENS) fell 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 148 ($1.93) and last traded at GBX 148.50 ($1.94). 16,776 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 261,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 149 ($1.95).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SENS shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of Sensyne Health in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 349 ($4.56) price target on shares of Sensyne Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 349 ($4.56) price target on shares of Sensyne Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Get Sensyne Health alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 145.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £244.73 million and a PE ratio of -7.43.

Sensyne Health plc is a healthcare technology company that creates value from accelerating the discovery and development of new medicines and improving patient care through the analysis of real-world evidence from large databases of anonymised patient data in collaboration with NHS Trusts. These anonymised patient data are ethically sourced in that any analysis of anonymised patient data (and hence the Company’s access to it) must be pre-approved for each programme on a case-by-case basis by the relevant NHS Trusts.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Sensyne Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensyne Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.