Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) Insider Rupert Soames Sells 232,734 Shares

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) insider Rupert Soames sold 232,734 shares of Serco Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.76), for a total transaction of £314,190.90 ($410,492.42).

Rupert Soames also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Rupert Soames sold 843,850 shares of Serco Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.80), for a total transaction of £1,164,513 ($1,521,443.69).

LON:SRP traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 132.80 ($1.74). The company had a trading volume of 1,077,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,125. Serco Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 105.90 ($1.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 148.10 ($1.93). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 139.34. The firm has a market cap of £1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 0.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.42) target price on shares of Serco Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Serco Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 162 ($2.12) target price on shares of Serco Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of Serco Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 173.17 ($2.26).

About Serco Group

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

