Serum (SRM) Achieves Market Cap of $338.45 Million

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Over the last week, Serum has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. One Serum coin can now be bought for about $6.77 or 0.00014140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Serum has a market capitalization of $338.45 million and $268.23 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00054250 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003111 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00014842 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00049466 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.19 or 0.00794189 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.78 or 0.00099818 BTC.

About Serum

SRM is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com . Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Buying and Selling Serum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

