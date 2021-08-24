Sessia (KICKS) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $88,446.00

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Sessia coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0499 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sessia has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. Sessia has a market cap of $451,885.30 and approximately $88,446.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00054434 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00014848 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00049694 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $380.86 or 0.00792799 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.85 or 0.00099614 BTC.

About Sessia

Sessia is a coin. It was first traded on March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,062,175 coins. Sessia’s official Twitter account is @sessia_clients and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sessia’s official website is sessia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sessia is a unique software solution for iOS and Android which helps businesses establish direct contact with their clients using the advantages of blockchain technology. Sessia has managed to combine a marketplace with a social network, enabling people to independently choose goods and services based on their friends’ recommendations. Businesses get a great opportunity to distribute their marketing budget among clients who can actually bring new customers, rather than pay for the services of third-party advertising agencies. “

Sessia Coin Trading

