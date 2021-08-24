Shadows (DOWS) Trading Down 1.8% This Week

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Shadows has a total market capitalization of $4.61 million and $1.11 million worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shadows coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000475 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Shadows has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00054884 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00014936 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00050047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.00 or 0.00798674 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.20 or 0.00099988 BTC.

About Shadows

Shadows (CRYPTO:DOWS) is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 38,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,131,250 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Shadows Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shadows should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shadows using one of the exchanges listed above.

