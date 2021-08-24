Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Given New GBX 625 Price Target at Liberum Capital

Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 625 ($8.17) in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SHB. began coverage on Shaftesbury in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Shaftesbury in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 725 ($9.47) price objective for the company. Numis Securities reissued a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.40) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Shaftesbury from GBX 435 ($5.68) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Shaftesbury has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 588 ($7.68).

Shares of SHB stock traded up GBX 6.50 ($0.08) on Monday, reaching GBX 635 ($8.30). 238,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,390. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 598.70. The company has a quick ratio of 12.33, a current ratio of 13.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.54. Shaftesbury has a 12-month low of GBX 407 ($5.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 674.50 ($8.81). The company has a market capitalization of £2.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.85.

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

