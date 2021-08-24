Sharder (SS) 1-Day Volume Tops $103,413.00

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Sharder coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Sharder has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sharder has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and $103,413.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sharder Coin Profile

Sharder is a coin. It was first traded on February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 coins. The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain . The official message board for Sharder is medium.com/@SharderChain . The official website for Sharder is sharder.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Sharder is data storage provider platform. It provides users with the tools to store their personal digital data in a tokenized environment. The Sharder (SS) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the mean through which the users are able to access the platform digital data storing service. “

