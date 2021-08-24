Sheryl Lynn Kennedy Sells 1,750 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $125,982.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,952.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sheryl Lynn Kennedy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

On Tuesday, August 24th, Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,750 shares of Cogent Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $125,982.50.

Shares of CCOI traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,904. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.20 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 651.33 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.12.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.26). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $147.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 423.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.6% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 27.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 16.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

CCOI has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cogent Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.