Shield Protocol (SHIELD) 1-Day Volume Reaches $484,566.00

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.60 or 0.00015628 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Shield Protocol has a total market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $484,566.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Shield Protocol has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00055260 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.89 or 0.00127200 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.46 or 0.00159215 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003587 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,666.48 or 1.00030115 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $484.17 or 0.00995179 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,279.11 or 0.06739961 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Shield Protocol

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,816 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shield Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

