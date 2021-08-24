Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Shares Bought by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) by 36.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,825 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,877 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Shinhan Financial Group worth $10,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHG. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 20,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. 2.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of SHG stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.25. 60,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,885. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.39. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

