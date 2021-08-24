Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $40.12

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.12 and last traded at $39.85, with a volume of 5721 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.95.

A number of research firms have commented on SCVL. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $33,222.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,583.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCVL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 602.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 200,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,385,000 after acquiring an additional 172,326 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the first quarter worth about $6,286,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,624,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,519,000 after purchasing an additional 63,375 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 303.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 80,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,743,000 after purchasing an additional 60,355 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 107.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 46,270 shares during the period. 31.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

