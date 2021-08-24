SIBCoin Market Capitalization Hits $715,278.24 (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. SIBCoin has a total market cap of $715,278.24 and approximately $1,524.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SIBCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0369 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,003.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,182.89 or 0.06630478 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $637.93 or 0.01328924 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $175.32 or 0.00365226 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.15 or 0.00131562 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.15 or 0.00644014 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.50 or 0.00338510 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006276 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $156.76 or 0.00326550 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIBCoin (SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,370,426 coins. SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

SIBCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

