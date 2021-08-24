Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $6,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 26,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,661,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.0% in the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 8,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.3% in the second quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.6% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 32,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,083,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROP. Oppenheimer began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $488.87 price target (down from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.96.

Shares of NYSE ROP traded down $2.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $479.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,431. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $362.90 and a twelve month high of $499.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $478.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.66%.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total value of $92,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at $17,528,451.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total value of $227,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,969,759.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

