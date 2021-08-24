SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

SigmaRoc (LON:SRC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on shares of SigmaRoc in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on shares of SigmaRoc in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of SigmaRoc in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Get SigmaRoc alerts:

SigmaRoc stock traded up GBX 0.08 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 104.08 ($1.36). 1,382,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,304. The firm has a market capitalization of £291.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.25. SigmaRoc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 43 ($0.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 105.98 ($1.38). The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 96.71.

SigmaRoc plc invests in and/or acquires projects in the construction materials sector in the United Kingdom, Channel Islands, and Belgium. It also produces aggregates and pre-cast concrete; supplies value-added construction materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, and waste recycling services.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for SigmaRoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaRoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.