Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Director Navdeep S. Sooch Sells 10,000 Shares

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $1,590,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Silicon Laboratories stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $158.17. The company had a trading volume of 9,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,063. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a one year low of $92.19 and a one year high of $163.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.64.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50). Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.12%. Equities analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

SLAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down from $163.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLAB. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 333.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 554,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,156,000 after buying an additional 426,321 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 120.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 550,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,589,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,540,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 164.7% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 153,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,656,000 after buying an additional 95,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 4,355.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,377,000 after buying an additional 85,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

