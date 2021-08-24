SingularityDAO Trading 4.5% Higher This Week (SDAO)

SingularityDAO (CURRENCY:SDAO) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Over the last seven days, SingularityDAO has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $1.72 or 0.00003589 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityDAO has a total market capitalization of $20.76 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00054250 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003111 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00014842 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00049466 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.19 or 0.00794189 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.78 or 0.00099818 BTC.

SingularityDAO Coin Profile

SingularityDAO (CRYPTO:SDAO) is a coin. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,085,695 coins. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @SingularityDao

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar DAO is a closed-end investment fund on the Ethereum blockchain. It designed to reduce risks, costs and surpass technical barriers while investing in PV solar plants worldwide. It raises funds and subsidizes PV solar plants across the globe. “

SingularityDAO Coin Trading

