SiTime (SITM) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

8/12/2021 – SiTime was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $236.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SiTime Corporation offers MEMS-based silicon timing system solutions, through a wholly-owned subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation. SiTime Corporation is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

8/5/2021 – SiTime had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $125.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – SiTime had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $150.00 to $180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – SiTime was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

8/5/2021 – SiTime had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $130.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – SiTime had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $125.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – SiTime was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SiTime Corporation offers MEMS-based silicon timing system solutions, through a wholly-owned subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation. SiTime Corporation is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

6/29/2021 – SiTime was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $141.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SiTime Corporation offers MEMS-based silicon timing system solutions, through a wholly-owned subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation. SiTime Corporation is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

Shares of SITM stock traded up $1.90 on Tuesday, hitting $203.93. 204,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,975. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,098.25, a P/E/G ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.82. SiTime Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.00 and a fifty-two week high of $214.90.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.04 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. SiTime’s quarterly revenue was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $36,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $68,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,422 shares of company stock valued at $3,767,185 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in SiTime in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in SiTime in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in SiTime in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in SiTime in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in SiTime by 548.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

