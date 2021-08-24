SKALE Network Market Cap Reaches $441.12 Million (SKL)

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 24th. During the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. SKALE Network has a market capitalization of $441.12 million and $50.82 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SKALE Network coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000737 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00057466 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00015516 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00050653 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.47 or 0.00815394 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.85 or 0.00100994 BTC.

SKALE Network Profile

SKALE Network is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,276,664,349 coins and its circulating supply is 1,213,100,288 coins. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork . The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.network/blog . The official website for SKALE Network is skale.network

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

SKALE Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SKALE Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SKALE Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

