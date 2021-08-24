Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.60

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$13.60 and last traded at C$13.57, with a volume of 76628 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.54.

SGR.UN has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC increased their target price on Slate Grocery REIT from C$9.75 to C$10.75 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Slate Grocery REIT from C$10.25 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$643.74 million and a P/E ratio of 7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.24, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.15.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Slate Grocery REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

Slate Grocery REIT Company Profile (TSE:SGR.UN)

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

