SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) COO Sells $315,675.00 in Stock

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $315,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,120,989.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:SGH traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.93. 197,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,784. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 141.71 and a beta of 0.94. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.60 and a 52-week high of $58.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.40.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $437.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.48 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 25.39%. SMART Global’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SGH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.43.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the 1st quarter valued at $7,757,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 235.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after acquiring an additional 87,362 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

