SmartCash Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $331,413.00 (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One SmartCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SmartCash has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. SmartCash has a market capitalization of $9.63 million and $331,413.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,268.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,206.73 or 0.06643553 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $643.78 or 0.01333762 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.79 or 0.00364203 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.01 or 0.00132616 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.79 or 0.00643875 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.92 or 0.00335450 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006095 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $156.76 or 0.00324777 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SMART is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

Buying and Selling SmartCash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

