Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) Insider Angie Risley Acquires 242 Shares

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) insider Angie Risley bought 242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,420 ($18.55) per share, for a total transaction of £3,436.40 ($4,489.68).

Shares of SN stock opened at GBX 1,407 ($18.38) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £12.37 billion and a PE ratio of 31.11. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,317 ($17.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,681.50 ($21.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.89, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,499.72.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Smith & Nephew’s payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 1,560 ($20.38) to GBX 1,805 ($23.58) in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,542 ($20.15) to GBX 1,579 ($20.63) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,825 ($23.84) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,020 ($26.39) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Smith & Nephew presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,807.25 ($23.61).

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

