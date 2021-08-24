Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snam in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of SNMRF opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. Snam has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $6.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.96.

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation and integrated management of natural gas infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with approximately 32,600 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

