SnowGem Price Tops $0.0441 on Top Exchanges (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. SnowGem has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SnowGem has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for about $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, Mercatox and Graviex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SnowGem alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004840 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 78.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SnowGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.