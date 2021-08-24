SoftBank (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Trading 1.7% Higher

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY)’s stock price rose 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.55 and last traded at $13.55. Approximately 44,684 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $13.32.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.33.

SoftBank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SOBKY)

SoftBank Corp. engages in the provision of mobile communication, broadband, ICT solutions and telecom services. It offers the following services: smartphone, mobile and tablet devices; network and VPN services; cloud services; voice call and landline telephone services; IBM Watson; Internet of Things; digital marketing; security services; datacenter; outsourcing; and conferencing and global services.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.