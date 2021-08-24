Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.39 Billion

Analysts expect Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) to announce sales of $1.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.43 billion and the lowest is $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products posted sales of $1.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full year sales of $5.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.40 billion to $5.60 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.42 billion to $5.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SON shares. TheStreet lowered Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

NYSE:SON opened at $64.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.38, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.82. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $48.20 and a 1-year high of $69.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 52.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,867,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $687,907,000 after acquiring an additional 743,963 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,494,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $702,071,000 after purchasing an additional 238,740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 9.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,522,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $436,366,000 after purchasing an additional 576,298 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,208,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,077,000 after buying an additional 128,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 3.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,919,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,425,000 after buying an additional 57,313 shares during the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

