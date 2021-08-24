South32 Limited (LON:S32) Insider Sells £455,086.50 in Stock

South32 Limited (LON:S32) insider Graham Kerr sold 165,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 275 ($3.59), for a total transaction of £455,086.50 ($594,573.43).

LON:S32 opened at GBX 151.80 ($1.98) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.93. South32 Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 109.14 ($1.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 173.07 ($2.26). The company has a market cap of £7.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -88.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 156.61.

Get South32 alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from South32’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. South32’s payout ratio is presently -1.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on S32 shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of South32 from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.89) target price on shares of South32 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About South32

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.