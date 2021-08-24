Spark Power Group (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) Trading Up 2.9%

Spark Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPGF)’s share price was up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.79 and last traded at $1.79. Approximately 385 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 4,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Spark Power Group from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.71.

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, electronic repair, systems integration, and 24/7 emergency services; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as power Â’on', equipment installation, sub-station construction and maintenance, commissioning, power line construction and maintenance, thermography, and transformer maintenance services.

