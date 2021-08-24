Sparkle Loyalty Price Hits $0.0024 (SPRKL)

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 24th. Sparkle Loyalty has a market capitalization of $31,341.58 and $473.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sparkle Loyalty has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. One Sparkle Loyalty coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00054925 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00048851 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.87 or 0.00787916 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.75 or 0.00096969 BTC.

About Sparkle Loyalty

Sparkle Loyalty is a coin. Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,014,300 coins. The official website for Sparkle Loyalty is sparkleloyalty.io . Sparkle Loyalty’s official Twitter account is @Sparkletoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sparkle Loyalty is https://reddit.com/r/Sparklemobile and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sparkle Proof of loyalty or PoL is a smart contract designed to reward users for simply holding Sparkle tokens. The solution stems from various apparent issues found in many staking mechanisms currently available. By removing the randomization process Sparkle's PoL can deliver a more accurate rate of return to all participants. “

Sparkle Loyalty Coin Trading

