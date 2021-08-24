SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) Achieves Market Cap of $2.78 Million

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 24th. Over the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market capitalization of $2.78 million and approximately $617,922.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0981 or 0.00000203 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00054762 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.47 or 0.00125276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.61 or 0.00156628 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003545 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,198.53 or 0.99849124 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $484.33 or 0.01003347 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,284.78 or 0.06804829 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SparkPoint Fuel

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi . The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint

Buying and Selling SparkPoint Fuel

