SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Shares Sold by DB Wealth Management Group LLC

DB Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 29.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,658 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF accounts for 3.1% of DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. DB Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF worth $4,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,041,000 after acquiring an additional 13,528 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1,310.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 28,771 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 55,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 7,337 shares in the last quarter.

CWB stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,825. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $65.48 and a twelve month high of $92.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.75.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

