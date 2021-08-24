SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 32,384 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,666,102 shares.The stock last traded at $47.43 and had previously closed at $47.56.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.19.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the second quarter worth about $56,000.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

