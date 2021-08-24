SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Acquired by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 650,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,454 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Savant Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Savant Capital LLC owned 0.21% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $23,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDW traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.24. 10,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,843,001. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $38.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.02.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.