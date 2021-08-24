SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) is Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.0% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $8,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 59.7% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 9,293 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 129,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,512,000 after purchasing an additional 17,712 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 50,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 339,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,076,000 after purchasing an additional 14,379 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.66. 10,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,443,149. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.12. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $37.58 and a twelve month high of $52.70.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

