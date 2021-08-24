SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,179 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned about 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPIP. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 82.7% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 60.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth $55,000.

SPIP stock remained flat at $$31.43 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,244. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.32. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $31.83.

