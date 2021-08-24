SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. owned about 0.26% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $4,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 210,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,759,000 after purchasing an additional 10,801 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

SLY stock opened at $95.20 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $57.90 and a one year high of $100.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.61.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.