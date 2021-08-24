SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,077 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC owned about 0.63% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $5,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000.

Shares of GWX stock traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $38.76. 133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,076. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $29.33 and a 1-year high of $40.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.69.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

