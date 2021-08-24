SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Purchased by Aspen Investment Management Inc

Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,275.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 55 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000.

MDY stock traded up $4.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $497.09. 800,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,868. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $321.77 and a 1-year high of $507.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $489.47.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

