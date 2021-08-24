Spectrecoin Trading 5.7% Higher Over Last Week (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on major exchanges. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00005708 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00057685 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.29 or 0.00109541 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.69 or 0.00295338 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000548 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00010905 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00048557 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

