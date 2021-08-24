Spectrum (SPT) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Spectrum coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Spectrum has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Spectrum has a market capitalization of $34,139.43 and approximately $3,471.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.27 or 0.00365751 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006060 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000175 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Spectrum Coin Profile

SPT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Spectrum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

